Yoga session held for COVID-19 quarantiees in Odisha's Sundargarh

SUNDARGARH: A yoga counselling session was held at the temporary medical centre (TMC) in Julumbahal panchayat of Hemgir block here to help the quarantined persons to maintain a healthy body and mind besides keeping boredom at bay.

As many as 30 inmates housed at the TMC participated in the session. Trainer and Hemgir unit head of Patanjali Yoga Samiti Rafique Khan said training session was held under the guidance of local block development officer (BDO) JC Mahanandia and sarpanch Upendra Bhoi. Besides, all participants adhered to the social distancing norm during the session.

The inmates were taught various useful Yoga postures including Pranayam and Surya Namaskar. Khan said the returnees were also told about the benefits of disciplined life and self-reliance, development of physical and mental health through Yoga and Ayurveda.