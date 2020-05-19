STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yoga session held for COVID-19 quarantiees in Odisha's Sundargarh

As many as 30 inmates housed at the temporary medical centre in Hemgir block participated in the session.

Published: 19th May 2020 09:04 AM

Yoga session underway at Julumbahal TMC

Yoga session underway at Julumbahal TMC

By Express News Service

SUNDARGARH: A yoga counselling session was held at the temporary medical centre (TMC) in Julumbahal panchayat of Hemgir block here to help the quarantined persons to maintain a healthy body and mind besides keeping boredom at bay.  

As many as 30 inmates housed at the TMC participated in the session. Trainer and Hemgir unit head of Patanjali Yoga Samiti Rafique Khan said training session was held under the guidance of local block development officer (BDO) JC Mahanandia and sarpanch Upendra Bhoi. Besides, all participants adhered to the social distancing norm during the session.

The inmates were taught various useful Yoga postures including Pranayam and Surya Namaskar. Khan said the returnees were also told about the benefits of disciplined life and self-reliance, development of physical and mental health through Yoga and Ayurveda.

