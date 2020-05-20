STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

After 21 years, ‘Super Cyclone’ returns to haunt Odisha

An eerie silence prevails in almost all the seaside villages of the district as people count anxious hours in their homes for super cyclone Amphan to pass.

Published: 20th May 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Buffaloes being taken to safer places in the seaside village of Satabhaya on Tuesday

Buffaloes being taken to safer places in the seaside village of Satabhaya on Tuesday I express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: An eerie silence prevails in almost all the seaside villages of the district as people count anxious hours in their homes for super cyclone Amphan to pass. Aman, tipped as the strongest cyclone since 1999 Super Cyclone, is set to cross Odisha coast on Wednesday. On Tuesday, rain under the impact of the cyclone coupled with gutsy wind forced residents of seaside Satabhaya, Magarakandha, Kanhupur and other nearby villages to leave their homes for safer places. In the last three decades, the sea has crept almost two km into Satabhaya, one of the State’s worst coastal erosion-hit villages. 

This apart, the fishing villages of Sandakuda, Padmapur, Kharinashi, Batighar, Kansarbadadandua, Ramanagar and Petachela wore a deserted look as residents moved to cyclone shelters fearing the onslaught of Amphan. Villagers also took their cattle, buffaloes and other domestic animals with them. 
Padan Maiti, a resident of the seaside village of Bagagahana, said he and his family are taking no chances and have already shifted to the nearby cyclone shelter. Padan, a survivor of the 1999 Super Cyclone, said, “My life changed completely 21 years back.

When the cyclone struck, I was inside the only two-storey Pucca house in the village. While I survived, my father Kalipada Maiti lost his life.” Like Padan, survivors of the Super Cyclone and other storms have moved to safety along with their families before Amphan could unleash its fury along the coasts.
Making the matters worse, vast tracts of dense mangrove forest, which once covered the seaside villages, have been cleared by prawn mafia.

Hemant Rout, a retired school headmaster of Koilipur village, said, “Mangrove forests are the natural barrier against cyclonic storms. With denudation of the mangrove forests, our fate hangs in balance now.”
Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma said regular coordination meetings are being held while humanitarian agencies have started preparedness activities, including pre-positioning emergency supplies, in areas most likely to be affected by the approaching cyclone.

“We are concerned about the seaside villages, particularly those in low-lying areas. Residents of these areas have been evacuated,” he said. Verma further said the administration has directed owners of mills and warehouses to keep rice bags in safer places. All vulnerable pockets have been brought under safety cordon with multi-purpose cyclone shelters being readied to accommodate people in case of any exigency, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Super Cyclone Cyclone Amphan
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp