COVID-19 count goes up in Odisha's Jajpur

JAJPUR/JAGATSINGHPUR/ANGUL: As many as 31 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Jajpur on Tuesday taking the total to 168 in the district. Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said of the new cases, nine were reported from Bari while seven were detected in Jajpur block. Similarly, six were reported from Dasarathapur, five from Rasulpur, three from Binjharpur and one from Dharmasala block.

While 30 patients have travel history to West Bengal, one had returned from Telangana. All the new patients were put up in quarantine centres. Of the total 168 positive cases in the district, 113 are active while 55 have recovered so far. Similarly, Jagatsinghpur reported three more positive cases on the day. While two cases are from Kalio panchayat, one is from Garam in Balikuda block. With this, the total Covid-19 cases have reached 28 in the district.

Sources said the three patients had returned from Surat and were staying in quarantine centres. All were asymptomatic. They have been shifted to KIMS Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar. On the day, Angul also recorded two fresh coronavirus cases. Collector Manoj Mohanty said the two patients had returned from Surat and were housed in temporary medical centres. They have been shifted to Talcher Covid hospital.

So far, Angul has reported 17 Covid-19 positive cases.

2 more in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Sambalpur reported two new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The two males, aged 47 and 55, are from Sambalpur town. Collector Subham Saxena said they belong to the same family and had returned from West Bengal on May 11. They had been put up at a quarantine centre in Hirakud. The centre has been sanitised and contact tracing of both of them started. They were shifted to a Covid hospital at Rourkela for treatment.

