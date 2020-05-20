STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hunt starts for contacts of Cuttack deceased

The 75-year-old man, who died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, was suffering from severe co-morbidities and chronic pulmonary disease.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS

All India Institute of Medical sciences in Bhubaneswar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The 75-year-old man, who died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, was suffering from severe co-morbidities and chronic pulmonary disease. A resident of Biribandha village under Uttarkul panchayat within Kissan Nagar Tehsil limits, the septuagenarian was rushed to AIIMS after he complained of head reeling and fell unconscious on Sunday. He succumbed within hours while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The hospital authorities later examined his swab samples for Covid-19 and he tested positive for the virus.
However, what has left the health officials wondering is the source of contact. “The house of the septuagenarian is located at an isolated area at the end of the village. With no travel history, it is difficult to ascertain how he got infected,” said Sub Collector, Cuttack Sadar-cum-District Covid-19 Nodal officer Subhransu Mishra.

A team of health officials rushed to the village on Tuesday and traced 19 persons, including his family members, relatives and neighbours. They had all come in contact with the Covid patient during the last 15 days. Their swabs were taken and sent for test while they have been instructed to remain in isolation under home quarantine, Mishra told. “A detailed survey will be conducted at the village on Wednesday and after going through the test reports, further steps will be taken,” said Mishra.     

