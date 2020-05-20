No fresh coronavirus cases in Ganjam, 20 recover

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After almost a fortnight, Ganjam district on Tuesday reported no Covid-19 case even as 20 more patients were discharged from the hospital. The district has recorded 307 positive cases including two deaths. Of the total cases, 109 have recovered.

Meanwhile, a man from Liakhai village of Chikiti block tested positive for Covid-19 at the SCB Medical College and Hospital on Monday. Suffering from brain tumour, he had been admitted to the hospital on May 8 and showed symptoms of the virus a couple of days back.

Worried about spread of the virus, the administration sealed the village and started contact tracing of the man. Chikiti BDO F Majhi, Additional Tehsildar SP Srichandan along with a medical team visited the village on Tuesday and urged residents not to panic.

However, not all is well at the quarantine centres. At one such centre in Chhatrapur block, a few inmates fell ill after consuming rice in which a dead lizard was found. Five of them were shifted to Municipentha CHC and discharged after treatment. As per records, as many as 55,000 migrants have been lodged in 2,900 quarantine centres across the district.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, Berhampur Sub-Collector SD Bhausaheb along with other officials visited several quarantine centres and asked the staff to be more vigilant and cautious.

On the other hand, despite claims of the Government to be making transport arrangements for the migrant workers, the journey on foot continues. The workers can be seen travelling hazardously on trucks and trailers and even on foot.