STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha crosses one lakh coronavirus test milestone

Odisha on Monday achieved the milestone of completing one lakh tests for Covid-19. The State has conducted 1,00,302 tests in nine laboratories by Monday midnight.

Published: 20th May 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

For representational purposes (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha on Monday achieved the milestone of completing one lakh tests for Covid-19. The State has conducted 1,00,302 tests in nine laboratories by Monday midnight. It is now ranked eighth among the top-10 states as far as testing capacity is concerned. Tamil Nadu tops the list with 3,37,841 tests, followed by Maharashtra at 2,82,437, Rajasthan 2,43,476 and Andhra Pradesh 2,48,771. Neighbouring states like West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar have tested 93,570, 35,359 and 46,996 respectively.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the State has continuously ramped up testing capacity. “Initially the tests were being conducted in one laboratory at the RMRC, Bhubaneswar. With installation of modern testing labs and machines in various institutions, the testing capacity is being augmented,” he said. However, in a more heartening note in the face of rising cases after migrants’ return, Odisha has a positivity rate of 0.98 per cent (pc), way below the national average of four pc. 

Most of the positive cases in the State are imported. Of the 978 positive cases, 851 cases are imported from West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka. 
The Covid-19 fatality rate in Odisha is also low at 0.5 pc against the national average of 3.3 pc. The recovery rate is at 31.2 pc. Odisha has conducted 229 tests per one lakh population and 103 tests for one positive case. While Andhra Pradesh has conducted highest 476 tests per one lakh population and Tamil Nadu carried out 447 tests, the number of tests in Maharashtra and Gujarat is 229 and 216 respectively.  

State crosses 1 lakh Covid test milestone

Among the 30 districts in the State, Khurda district has conducted highest 16,481 tests, including 13,983 tests in Bhubaneswar as on Sunday, followed by Jajpur (10,621), Balasore (9843), Ganjam (6632), Cuttack (5720) and Bhadrak (5539). 
   
Appreciating the State’s effort in ramping up tests, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked everyone who worked expeditiously to scale up testing facilities in such a short time and also those working to ensure logistics. 

The State has also planned to conduct tests in four Government MCHs at Balangir, Koraput, Balasore and Baripada by end of this month. “As per the revised guideline of ICMR, the focus will be on symptomatic cases, service providers and asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of confirmed cases besides all SARI and ILI patients,” Mohapatra said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus testing Odisha coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp