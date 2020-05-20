STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha High Court notice to government on COVID-19 relief

The matter was taken up through video conferencing. 

Published: 20th May 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court

Odisha High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the State Government over allegations of deprivation of a large number of the poor of any form of relief because they did not have any ration card even as they were suffering miserable condition due to Covid-19 lockdown.

Advocate Dillip Kumar Ray, a former joint secretary of the High Court Bar Association had filed the petition seeking direction to the State Government for distribution of financial assistance and food grains to the non-ration card holders who were in distress due to the lockdown. The matter was taken up through video conferencing. 

Taking note of his arguments, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Biswajit Mohanty fixed April 26 for hearing on the matter.  According to the petition, the State Government had in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown sanctioned PDS quota for three months from April to June for the ration cardholders and allowance of Rs1,000 to each against their ration card. But, the poor who had lost their livelihood due to the lockdown had been deprived of any form relief because they were not rationed cardholders, the petition alleged. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha High Court coronavirus relief coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp