Odisha returnees crowd coronavirus screening facilities

Published: 20th May 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Returnees stand outside Tapoban High School at Khandagiri in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday

Returnees stand outside Tapoban High School at Khandagiri in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  COVID screening centres in the Capital are packed with Odia returnees who could not leave for their districts due to restriction on movement of vehicles to the cyclone Amphan-affected districts. Close to 150 returnees from different states including Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Gujarat were to leave for their homes after registration and health screening but were stranded at Tapoban High School at Khandagiri here.

Similarly, around 140 returnees are stranded at the screening centre at Rasulgarh. “Many people could not leave due to the cyclone alert. There was also restriction on vehicular movement to certain areas, particularly Mayurbhanj and Balasore where the impact of cyclonic storm is expected to be more,” said a Zonal Deputy Commissioner of BMC.

As accommodating a large number of people at the screening centres was not possible, some of the returnees were shifted to BMC-managed quarantine facilities in the city, he said. Jaga Dalabehera, who cycled all the way from Chennai by covering over 1,200 km distance with three other persons and reached the screening facility on Tuesday morning.

He said, the screening centre was packed with people. Jaga and his friends, who had to leave for their villages in Phulbani, had to hire a van as they were asked to wait a day or two in the event of cyclone.  Deputy Commissioner, BMC Kamaljit Das said all those stranded in Bhubaneswar have been provided with food and accommodation. “We have contacted the district administrations concerned to make arrangements for their journey after the situation improves,” he said.

8 migrants injured  in bus accident
Cuttack: Eight persons, including six Odia migrants and two drivers, were critically injured after a bus ferrying them from Tamil Nadu to Chandbali in Bhadrak district met with an accident on NH-16 near Bandalo under Tangi police limits on on Tuesday. All the injured were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. The accident occured around 3.20 am when the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed a trailer from the rear. As help reached late other migrants travelling in the bus rescued the injured and shifted them to hospital in 108. Later, local administration arranged a special vehicle and sent other migrants to their destination.

