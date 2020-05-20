STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

One death, 82 new coronavirus cases as Odisha inches close to 1K

Highest of 31 Covid +ve cases have been detected in Jajpur district

Published: 20th May 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Airport Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State recorded 82 more Covid-19 positive cases and one death in the last 24 hours taking the number of confirmed cases to 978 and deaths to five. The new cases have been reported from Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Angul, Sambalpur and Nayagarh districts. Health department sources said highest of 31 cases have been detected in Jajpur, followed by 21 in Bhadrak, eight in Kendrapara, four each in Khurda, Cuttack and Puri, three in Jagatsinghpur, two each in Balasore, Angul and Sambalpur besides one in Nayagarh.

Apart from five cases, including two in Bhubaneswar and one in Cuttack, all other cases are from quarantine centres. The migrant workers from various States continued to push the number of cases in Odisha. Of the 31 affected people in Jajpur, 30 had returned from West Bengal and one from Telangana. As many as 12 persons of the 21 fresh cases detected in Bhadrak are WB returnees and six are from Gujarat, two from Tamil Nadu and one from Andhra Pradesh.

In Kendrapara, three persons had returned from Tamil Nadu, two each from WB and Maharashtra and one from Karnataka. Two each cases from Sambalpur and Angul are returnees from Bengal and Surat respectively. While the Nayagarh man had travelled back from Surat, of the three cases in Cuttack, one each had returned from Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

A 75-year-old man from Cuttack who was suffering from severe co-morbidities and chronic pulmonary died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment. He was found to be positive for Covid-19 after death. Another 72-year-old man, who had returned from Kolkata on Monday, died at a quarantine centre in Bhadrak on Tuesday. His samples have been sent for tests. Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital sources said the deceased was suffering from various ailments.

Of the two persons who tested positive in Bhubaneswar, one is a policeman. The State Government has not made any information public about the other. “The policeman was on leave and tested positive as he appeared for joining duty. He came in contact with a migrant worker. The tracing of his contacts and travel history is on,” said an official. Meanwhile, 30 more Covid-19 patients, 20 from Ganjam, five from Kendrapara, two each from Balasore and Bhadrak and one from Nayagarh have recovered in the State.
With this the number of persons cured and active cases stands at 306 and 666 respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp