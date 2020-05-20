One death, 82 new coronavirus cases as Odisha inches close to 1K

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State recorded 82 more Covid-19 positive cases and one death in the last 24 hours taking the number of confirmed cases to 978 and deaths to five. The new cases have been reported from Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Angul, Sambalpur and Nayagarh districts. Health department sources said highest of 31 cases have been detected in Jajpur, followed by 21 in Bhadrak, eight in Kendrapara, four each in Khurda, Cuttack and Puri, three in Jagatsinghpur, two each in Balasore, Angul and Sambalpur besides one in Nayagarh.

Apart from five cases, including two in Bhubaneswar and one in Cuttack, all other cases are from quarantine centres. The migrant workers from various States continued to push the number of cases in Odisha. Of the 31 affected people in Jajpur, 30 had returned from West Bengal and one from Telangana. As many as 12 persons of the 21 fresh cases detected in Bhadrak are WB returnees and six are from Gujarat, two from Tamil Nadu and one from Andhra Pradesh.

In Kendrapara, three persons had returned from Tamil Nadu, two each from WB and Maharashtra and one from Karnataka. Two each cases from Sambalpur and Angul are returnees from Bengal and Surat respectively. While the Nayagarh man had travelled back from Surat, of the three cases in Cuttack, one each had returned from Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

A 75-year-old man from Cuttack who was suffering from severe co-morbidities and chronic pulmonary died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment. He was found to be positive for Covid-19 after death. Another 72-year-old man, who had returned from Kolkata on Monday, died at a quarantine centre in Bhadrak on Tuesday. His samples have been sent for tests. Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital sources said the deceased was suffering from various ailments.

Of the two persons who tested positive in Bhubaneswar, one is a policeman. The State Government has not made any information public about the other. “The policeman was on leave and tested positive as he appeared for joining duty. He came in contact with a migrant worker. The tracing of his contacts and travel history is on,” said an official. Meanwhile, 30 more Covid-19 patients, 20 from Ganjam, five from Kendrapara, two each from Balasore and Bhadrak and one from Nayagarh have recovered in the State.

With this the number of persons cured and active cases stands at 306 and 666 respectively.