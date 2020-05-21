STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

11 new COVID-19 cases in Kalahandi

While eight patients returned from Maharashtra, one each had travel history to Chhattisgarh and Gujarat. All of them had returned to Kalahandi  on May 14. 

Published: 21st May 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

A Health worker testing for COVID-19. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  Detection of 11 new coronavirus positive cases in Kalahandi has become a cause of concern for the district administration. As many as 10 out of the 11 cases are migrant workers who returned from other states are were put up in temporary medical centres (TMCs) at Sagada in Bhawanipatna block  and Basantpada in Lanjigarh.

While eight patients returned from Maharashtra, one each had travel history to Chhattisgarh and Gujarat. All of them had returned to Kalahandi  on May 14. 

Besides, a woman employee of Odisha Livelihood Mission, which is the service provider at Basantapada TMC, has also tested Covid-19 positive. All the affected persons have been shifted to the Covid hospital in Government Engineering College, Singhjharan on the outskirts of Bhawnaipatna. While contact tracing of the patients is on, swab samples have been collected from the inmates of the two TMCs.

Kalahandi Collector Parag Harshad Gavali said the rise in number of migrant workers returning to the the district has emerged as a challenge for the administration. Till Wednesday, 15,376 migrant workers have returned to Kalahandi.Meanwhile, two coronavirus patients of the district, who were admitted to Aswini Covid hospital at Cuttack, have recovered and returned home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kalahandi covid 19 COVID 19 Odisha covid
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp