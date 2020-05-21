STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
44 lakh affected as cyclone Amphan leaves trail of destruction in Odisha

Trees and electricity poles were uprooted disrupting road connectivity and power supply in many areas while thatched roofs of kutcha houses were also blown off in several districts

Published: 21st May 2020 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

NDRF team members busy clearing uprooted trees and broken branches from Jaleswar-Digha road and a roadside shop knocked down by gusty winds due to cyclone ‘Amphan’ at Chandaneswar in Balasore district on Wednesday I Biswanath Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 44 lakh people of 1500 panchayats under 89 blocks in coastal districts of the state have been affected due to the very severe cyclone Amphan which skirted the Odisha coast and made landfall in Sundarbans in West Bengal on Thursday leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Reviewing the situation at a high-level meeting, chief secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy said that 80 percent of the disrupted electricity connections had been restored and road repair work will be completed by evening.

More than 1.62 lakh people from low-lying and vulnerable areas of the coastal region living in thatched and mud houses were evacuated and shifted to shelters as the cyclone crossed the Odisha coast and moved towards West Bengal on Tuesday. The evacuees were accommodated in 2921 shelters where cooked food and other facilities were provided.

Several areas of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Ganjam, Bhadrak and Balasore districts received heavy to very heavy rainfall. The state government had asked the collectors of the 12 coastal districts to submit preliminary damage assessment reports within the next 48 hours.

Trees and electricity poles were uprooted disrupting road connectivity and power supply in many areas while thatched roofs of kutcha houses were also blown off in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts. Many betel vines have also been damaged in Dhinkia region of Jagatsinghpur district.

There was no major damage to the telecommunications infrastructure and services have remained by and large unaffected. About 90 percent of the telecom towers are intact and only shifting of antennas is observed in the affected districts.

Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
