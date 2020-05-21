STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cyclone Amphan kills one in Odisha, leaves behind trail of damage

Four-month-old boy killed in house collapse; three of a family injured in Balasore.

Published: 21st May 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

NDRF team members busy clearing uprooted trees and broken branches from Jaleswar-Digha road and a roadside shop knocked down by gusty winds due to cyclone ‘Amphan’ at Chandaneswar in Balasore district on Wednesday I Biswanath Swain

By Express News Service

BALASORE/BHADRAK: Cyclone  Amphan that lashed Balasore and Bhadrak districts triggering gusty winds and heavy rainfall, claimed one life and left three others injured on Wednesday. A four-month boy died when wall of his thatched house collapsed due to heavy rain in Dakhunapari village under Tihidi block of Bhadrak district. Son of Balaram Das of the village, the boy and his mother were sleeping in a room when the wall collapsed in wee hours of the day. He was killed on the spot. 

In Balasore, three persons of a family were critically injured after a tree uprooted and landed on their house at Pathanmal village within Soro Municipality limits. They were admitted to Soro hospital by fire fighters and their condition is stated to be stable.

Amphan left behind a trail of destruction in both the districts, causing extensive damage to thatched houses  and electric poles.

While the wind speed was 80 to 90 kmph before 12 am, it gradually rose to 120 kmph after  2.30 pm. Almost all the roads in 12 blocks of the district were blocked by uprooted trees and electric poles  disrupting vehicular movement while, telecommunication networks snapped. 

A house damaged by an uprooted tree at
Naranmahanti Padia village under Bhograi
block in Balasore district.
(Photo | SUKANT SAHU, EPS)

A large number of old trees were uprooted at Bahanaga, Nuapur, Pandasuni, Pathanamohala, Raniaganj areas.  

The storm also caused massive destruction of standing summer paddy and vegetable crops besides, coconut trees and betel leaf vines in Baliapal, Bhograi and Jaleswar blocks of the district, hitting the farmers hard. Evacuation of people continued till Wednesday morning with the Balasore administration aiming at zero  casualty. 

At least 20 families under Udaypur Marine police limits were evacuated early in the morning as the  block authorities had erroneously skipped the village during evacuation drive on Tuesday. 

District emergency officer Rizwana Kawkab said 49,000 people had been evacuated and accommodated in 400 cyclone shelters in the district till 2 pm. On the other hand, villagers of Rashalpur under Baliapal block, alleged that although the village is located just 13 km away from the sea, they were not evacuated. 

The village with a population of 400 people, saw many thatched houses being damaged. The road between Parida Ghat and Baliapal bus stand was blocked by felling of coconut trees. Balasore Sub-Collector, Nilu  Mohapatra said the two ODRAF teams and fire fighters have been deployed at Langleswar and Baliapal blocks for relief and rescue operations.

A helpline number 06782262286 has been made operational by Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty through  which affected people can inform the administration about their requirements and problems.

Similarly, Bhadrak district sustained severe damage. Roads in several blocks including Basudevpur, Bhandaripokhari, Bhadrak and Chandbali were blocked by uprooted trees. Braving the rains, fire fighters cleared the broken and uprooted trees from roads facilitating movement of emergency vehicles.

Collector Gyana Das said as per preliminary reports, thatched houses and electric poles were damaged in almost all the blocks. Tihidi, Dhamra and Basudevpur areas were the worst hit. He added that around 31,000 people were evacuated and accommodated in cyclone shelters.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Amphan Amphan
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp