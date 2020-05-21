Cyclone Amphan kills one in Odisha, leaves behind trail of damage

By Express News Service

BALASORE/BHADRAK: Cyclone Amphan that lashed Balasore and Bhadrak districts triggering gusty winds and heavy rainfall, claimed one life and left three others injured on Wednesday. A four-month boy died when wall of his thatched house collapsed due to heavy rain in Dakhunapari village under Tihidi block of Bhadrak district. Son of Balaram Das of the village, the boy and his mother were sleeping in a room when the wall collapsed in wee hours of the day. He was killed on the spot.

In Balasore, three persons of a family were critically injured after a tree uprooted and landed on their house at Pathanmal village within Soro Municipality limits. They were admitted to Soro hospital by fire fighters and their condition is stated to be stable.

Amphan left behind a trail of destruction in both the districts, causing extensive damage to thatched houses and electric poles.

While the wind speed was 80 to 90 kmph before 12 am, it gradually rose to 120 kmph after 2.30 pm. Almost all the roads in 12 blocks of the district were blocked by uprooted trees and electric poles disrupting vehicular movement while, telecommunication networks snapped.

A house damaged by an uprooted tree at

Naranmahanti Padia village under Bhograi

block in Balasore district.

(Photo | SUKANT SAHU, EPS)

A large number of old trees were uprooted at Bahanaga, Nuapur, Pandasuni, Pathanamohala, Raniaganj areas.

The storm also caused massive destruction of standing summer paddy and vegetable crops besides, coconut trees and betel leaf vines in Baliapal, Bhograi and Jaleswar blocks of the district, hitting the farmers hard. Evacuation of people continued till Wednesday morning with the Balasore administration aiming at zero casualty.

At least 20 families under Udaypur Marine police limits were evacuated early in the morning as the block authorities had erroneously skipped the village during evacuation drive on Tuesday.

District emergency officer Rizwana Kawkab said 49,000 people had been evacuated and accommodated in 400 cyclone shelters in the district till 2 pm. On the other hand, villagers of Rashalpur under Baliapal block, alleged that although the village is located just 13 km away from the sea, they were not evacuated.

The village with a population of 400 people, saw many thatched houses being damaged. The road between Parida Ghat and Baliapal bus stand was blocked by felling of coconut trees. Balasore Sub-Collector, Nilu Mohapatra said the two ODRAF teams and fire fighters have been deployed at Langleswar and Baliapal blocks for relief and rescue operations.

A helpline number 06782262286 has been made operational by Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty through which affected people can inform the administration about their requirements and problems.

Similarly, Bhadrak district sustained severe damage. Roads in several blocks including Basudevpur, Bhandaripokhari, Bhadrak and Chandbali were blocked by uprooted trees. Braving the rains, fire fighters cleared the broken and uprooted trees from roads facilitating movement of emergency vehicles.

Collector Gyana Das said as per preliminary reports, thatched houses and electric poles were damaged in almost all the blocks. Tihidi, Dhamra and Basudevpur areas were the worst hit. He added that around 31,000 people were evacuated and accommodated in cyclone shelters.