Cyclone Amphan: Tides flood seaside villages in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: Packing heavy winds and rains, Amphan hit the coastal district of Kendrapara triggering massive tidal flooding in low-lying seaside villages. Huge tidal waves churned up by the strong winds led to tidal ingress as a result of which, saline embankments at several places caved in.

Thousands of kutcha houses were damaged and trees uprooted in areas close to the coast.

Villages under Mahakalpada and Rajnagar blocks were the worst hit. Heavy downpour and gusty winds started in the wee hours of the day and within a few hours, low lying areas were under knee deep water.

Tidal waves broke saline embankments and entered farm lands in the villages of Praharajpur, Olasahi, Sasanapeta, Naukana, Gupti, Bheda, Talachua, Rangani, Suniti, Amarabati, Gumara, Rajendranagar, Pravati, Banipala, Batighar, Badatubi and Sanatubi. According to preliminary reports, over 4000 hectares of crop lands have been salinised.

District emergency officer Sambeet Satapathy informed that by 11 pm on Tuesday, the administration had shifted 30970 people to 82 cyclone shelters.