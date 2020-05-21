STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

DRDO radar comes to Odisha government's rescue in late hour of confusion

The Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) which has been tracking trajectory of the cyclone for the last 24 hours reconfirmed the IMD prediction providing a sigh of relief for all.

Published: 21st May 2020 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) came to the rescue of the State administration that was in a dilemma over landfall of Cyclone Amphan after one of the global models predicted it to hit Odisha coast, nearly 13 km away off Digha.

As Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena alerted the Collectors of three districts in the wee hours of Wednesday over the sudden possible development, a panic-stricken Balasore administration approached Integrated Test Range (ITR), a premier DRDO laboratory at Chandipur to cross-check whether there is any deviation of the track predicted by IMD.

The Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) which has been tracking trajectory of the cyclone for the last 24 hours reconfirmed the IMD prediction providing a sigh of relief for all.“The ITR has its own fully equipped weather station.

We had been constantly tracking the cyclone and sharing the data with IMD. As we received queries if the system could change its track, we started collecting fresh data on its coordinates. But there was nothing like that. The system was behaving exactly as per prediction,” ITR Director BK Das told ‘The Express’.

ITR meteorological department started tracking the cyclone using its radar from 8.30 am on Tuesday, a distance of more than 500 km.

All data related to the trajectory of cyclone, wind speed and other forecast parameters obtained from the radar was shared with IMD and Balasore administration on hourly basis till landfall.At about 4 am, ITR doppler radar tracked the eye of the cyclone at a range of about 250 km along with prediction of wind parameters.

Led by Das, the analysis team was constantly updating district administration about the progress of cyclone in real time. The cyclone went past APJ Abdul Kalam island at a distance of about 100 km from the coast inside sea at about 11.30 am. The maximum wind speed observed there was about 115 kmph as predicted by the radar.

Amphan continued its movement north-north easterly, heading to go past Balasore at about 12.30 am with reported wind speed of about 100 kmph as per DWR data confirmed by measurements from digital anemometers. The landfall of the cyclone started at about 2 pm near Sundarbans, an event again tracked and confirmed by ITR weather radar. The wind speed at landfall was measured as 150 kmph with gusting upto 185 kmph.“As per the predicted trajectory and possible wind speed due to the cyclone, all important defence installations and instruments were safe guarded well in advance against any sort of damages,” added Das.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PK Jena DRDO Cyclone Amphan
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp