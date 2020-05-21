STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ganjam spared as cyclone Amphan hits Odisha but COVID-19 worry persists

Even as cyclone Amphan spared Ganjam, much to the relief of its residents especially farmers, the district reported six Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday. 

Published: 21st May 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

The quarantine centre at Seragada in Ganjam district | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as cyclone Amphan spared Ganjam, much to the relief of its residents especially farmers, the district reported six Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday. Of the six cases, five are from quarantine centres while one is a local. Sources said three of them had returned from Maharashtra and two from Gujarat. As many as 23 patients, undergoing treatment at the Covid hospital in Sitalpalli recovered and were discharged on the day. With this the number of those who have recovered from the disease has gone up to 132 while the tally of positive cases has shot up to 313 including two deaths. 

The administration on the day released 236 migrant workers from quarantine centres across the district. All of them had tested negative for the virus. Of them, 118 are are Seragada block, 112 from Dharakota and six from Rangelimunda. They were issued discharge certificates but asked to remain in seven-day quarantine at their homes as a precautionary measure. The migrants, lodged in quarantine centres, are being trained so that their services can be used as community health workers. Several of those released on the day were given certificates designating them as Covid-19 workers. 

Meanwhile, after detection of a positive case from Liakhai in Chikiti block a couple of days back, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange declared the village as a containment zone. He directed the officials to form special teams for conducting house-to-house surveillance, clinical management of all cases as per protocol, educate people and establish effective communication strategies. Orders were issued to ensure doorstep delivery essentials to the villagers and sanitise the area. 

After relaxations in lockdown norms, the number of returnees to the district has increased. At present, as many as 59,573 persons have been kept in 1,295 quarantine centres across the district. As many as 160 migrant workers from Telangana arrived at Rayagada railway station on a Shramik special train on the day. The workers are from Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Kandhamal districts.They were received by Rayagada Collector Pramod Kumar Behera and his team and sent to their respective districts in 13 special buses. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganjam covid COVID 19 Amphan
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp