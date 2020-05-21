Malkangiri joins COVID-hit list

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Malkangiri joined the list of coronavirus affected districts in the State with detection of two positive cases on Wednesday. The two cases include a one-year-old male child. The other patient is a 21-year-old youth who happens to be the uncle of the kid. Both of them had returned to Malkangiri from Chennai in the same bus and were put in quarantine in the temporary medical centre in MV-72 under Kalimela block. The duo was admitted to a Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar.

District Collector Manish Agarwal said contact tracing of the patients is underway while swab samples are being collected from the inmates of the TMC as per the SOP. The district administration declared the areas within 100 metre radius of the TMC at MV-72 as containment zone. The areas will remain shut down till May 26. Sub-collector Rameswar Pradhan has been entrusted with the responsibility to ensure supply of essential items to the people in the containment zone.