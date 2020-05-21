STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha COVID-19 toll rises to seven with one more death, cases surge to 1103

The number of active cases in the state stands at 753 as 342 persons have recovered and been discharged so far.

Odisha police penalising a lockdown violator in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The COVID-19 tally in Odisha is on an upward spiral as 40 more cases were reported from 10 districts in the last 24 hours taking the total to 1103.

The toll in the state rose to seven after the death of a 85-year-old man of Ganjam district who had returned from Surat. He had hypertension with other comorbidities.

The new cases have been recorded from Nayagarh (11), Cuttack (9), Jajpur (5), Ganjam (4) and Mayurbhanj (3) besides two each in Jagatsinghpur, Sambalpur and Angul and one each in Puri and Malkangiri.

Of the 40 cases, 38 are from quarantine centres and two are local contacts. All 11 cases in Nayagarh and three in Ganjam are Surat returnees. While nine affected persons in Cuttack are Telangana returnees, one in Angul had returned from Andhra Pradesh.

Five affected people in Jajpur and one each in Malkangiri and Angul had travelled back from Tamil Nadu. One each in Puri and Sambalpur had returned from West Bengal and two in Jagatsinghpur had come back from Maharashtra.

Comments

