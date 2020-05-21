Train ticket booking from May 21 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Railways has announced to run 200 more trains from June 1 in addition to the services of Shramik Special trains. The trains included 12 pairs that will ply from and through ECoR jurisdiction. A railway official said bookings for the train will begin only online on IRCTC website or through mobile app from Thursday. “Since no tickets will be sold at counter, travellers should not come to the railway station to buy tickets. The advance period for booking of tickets will be 30 days. No catering charges will be included in train fare. Passengers can ask for food on payment basis from IRCTC with limited eatables and packaged drinking water,” he added.