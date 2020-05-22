Crops lodged, salinised due to cyclone Amphan in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Incessant rain for the last two days due to Amphan has broken the backbone of Kendrapara farmers. They had grown vegetables, pulses and jute crops in several hectares of land which had reached harvesting stage. The crops have now been flattened by strong wind and heavy rain.

Many farmers could not harvest their crops due to lack of time and farm labourers. Farmers of Bharatpur village said they were preparing to harvest Moong and Biri crops this week but could not due to heavy rain. Madhab Das of Naranapur, who had grown Biri on four acres of land, could harvest the yield from only one acre and crops on the rest land were damaged in the cyclone.

Sea water entered vast area of crop lands as embankments caved in due to heavy rain. Complaints of crop damage have been pouring in from many other villages as well. Collector Samarth Verma said all the BDOs and Tehsildars have been asked to submit crop damage reports at the earliest so that compensation can be paid to affected farmers.

Kutcha houses in many coastal villages were also damaged under the impact of gusty winds. Tapan Mandal of Jamboo had constructed a four-room asbestos house three years back but the structure was razed to the ground when Amphan battered the seaside village. With no other option, Tapan along with his family members has taken shelter in a school. Polythene sheets are yet to be provided to people whose kutcha houses were damaged.