Cyclone Amphan: Power supply in a week, says Odisha Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Power supply to areas affected by cyclone Amphan will be restored within a week, said Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra after a review meeting here on Thursday.

“About 27 lakh consumers of CESU, 16 lakh of Nesco and two lakh of Southco were affected by the cyclone. Power supply was restored to all essential services last night,” the Minister added. Restoration works got delayed due to cyclone-induced rains in large parts of the affected districts. With 158 gangs undertaking restoration work, the department has set a target to supply power in 90-95 per cent areas within two days and full restoration within a week.

Around 10 lakh consumers of CESU and Nesco were without power for the second day after cyclone partially affected parts of coastal districts of the State. Power supply was restored to 93 per cent of the affected consumers in CESU areas by Thursday evening. Around 27 lakh consumers of the distribution utility were affected by the tropical cyclone. While restoration works were on in full swing in Nesco areas of operation, a senior officer of the utility said supply could not be restored to around 6 lakh consumers in Baliapal and Bhograi blocks of Balasore district and Dhamra and Chandbali blocks of Bhadrak districts. “The Government has given 48 hours to complete restoration works,” said SS Padhi, Nesco authorised officer. Mishra lauded the assistance provided by fire services, ODRAF and NDRF Teams to bring back normalcy in the State.