Modi announces interim assistance of Rs 500 crore to deal with post-cyclone situation in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial assistance of Rs 500 crore for Odisha to deal with the post-cyclone situation pending assessment of the damage by an inter-ministerial Central Team.

The Prime Minister announced the assistance after a high-level review meeting in which Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Union Ministers from the state Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi and senior officials were present. The Prime Minister, who reached Bhubaneswar airport after his West Bengal visit, conducted an aerial survey of Bhadrak and Balasore to assess the impact of the cyclone.

After the aerial survey, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting at the airport with the senior State and Central Government functionaries to review the situation. He gave his assurance that the Centre would work shoulder to shoulder with the State Government at this difficult time and give all possible assistance for restoration and rebuilding of infrastructure in the areas affected by the cyclone.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Odisha and deep sorrow for the lives lost, Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the cyclone in the State.

According to preliminary assessment made by the Odisha government, about 44.8 lakh people of 1500 panchayats under 89 blocks of the coastal districts have been affected due to the very severe cyclone Amphan which skirted the Odisha coast and made a land fall in Sundarbans in West Bengal on Wednesday leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Besides, crops have been damaged in over lakh hectares while large number of kutcha houses have been swept away.

