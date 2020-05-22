STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha districts gear up for return of migrants

The district administration has set up 927 temporary medical centres across 131 gram panchayats in the district to accommodate returning migrant workers.

Published: 22nd May 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA/BHAWANIPATNA: The district administration has set up 927 temporary medical centres across 131 gram panchayats in the district to accommodate returning migrant workers. This apart, 25 TMCs have been set in three NACs including Khariar, Khariar Road and Nuapada. While the TMCs in the blocks have 36,554 beds, the ones at the NACs have 1,202. 

As on Thursday, 7,402 returnees have been accommodated in 206 TMCs in the blocks and 285 in 11 centres in the NACs. Sub-Collector Taranisen Naik said 55,911 migrants have registered to return to the district. In Kalahandi, keeping the steady migrant inflow from other states in mind, Collector Dr Gavali Parag Harshad on Wednesday launched a dedicated reception centre at the Polytechnic College here.

It was agreed upon in a high-level meeting that the centre, which will function round the clock, will help streamline reception and movement of returnees. At the centre, all buses and vehicles with migrants coming from different districts and states will be received. There will be block-wise segregation of migrants based on which arrangements for transportation to different quarantine centres will be done. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha migrant workers
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp