Odisha districts gear up for return of migrants

By Express News Service

NUAPADA/BHAWANIPATNA: The district administration has set up 927 temporary medical centres across 131 gram panchayats in the district to accommodate returning migrant workers. This apart, 25 TMCs have been set in three NACs including Khariar, Khariar Road and Nuapada. While the TMCs in the blocks have 36,554 beds, the ones at the NACs have 1,202.

As on Thursday, 7,402 returnees have been accommodated in 206 TMCs in the blocks and 285 in 11 centres in the NACs. Sub-Collector Taranisen Naik said 55,911 migrants have registered to return to the district. In Kalahandi, keeping the steady migrant inflow from other states in mind, Collector Dr Gavali Parag Harshad on Wednesday launched a dedicated reception centre at the Polytechnic College here.

It was agreed upon in a high-level meeting that the centre, which will function round the clock, will help streamline reception and movement of returnees. At the centre, all buses and vehicles with migrants coming from different districts and states will be received. There will be block-wise segregation of migrants based on which arrangements for transportation to different quarantine centres will be done.