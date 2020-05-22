Only 59 workers on board Shramik special train to Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A Shramik Special train arrived at Rourkela railway station on Thursday carrying only 59 persons against an expected arrival of 350. The administration had imposed Section 144 of CrPC in and around the station anticipating arrival of a large number of migrants on the train from Thiruvallur in Tamil Nadu. Of the 49 who got off the train at the railway station, 13 were from Sundargarh district, 44 from Deogarh and two from Jharsuguda. After screening, they were sent to their destinations for institutional quarantine.

The nodal officer of Jharsuguda, who had arrived in a bus to carry the migrants home, had to return with only two passengers. The Sundargarh administration has arranged 12 buses and five light motor vehicles for the returnees. Besides, a large team of medical personnel were deployed at the station.