Prime Minister Modi to visit Odisha on May 22 to take stock of situation post cyclone

Besides making aerial survey of the affected areas in Odisha, the Prime Minister will review post-cyclone situation at a high level meeting to be attended by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on Friday to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan which inflicted heavy damage on the coastal districts of the state.

Besides conducting an aerial survey of the affected areas in Odisha, the Prime Minister will review post-cyclone situation at a high level meeting to be attended by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, union ministers from the state Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi and senior officers.

The Prime Minister will visit Odisha after his trip to West Bengal where he will make an aerial survey, visit an affected area and attend a review meeting. Official sources maintained that he will arrive at the Bhubaneswar airport 2.50 pm.

Thereafter, he will conduct aerial survey of the affected areas along with Governor Ganeshi Lal, the Chief Minister and two union ministers. The PM will review the situation at a high level meeting at 5 pm and return to New Delhi there after.

ALSO READ: Tribal communities in Odisha left to fend for themselves during pandemic and cyclone

The top brass of the Odisha police conducted a security review at the Bhubaneswar airport on Thursday night in view of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Director General of Police Abhay reviewed security arrangements for proposed visit of the Prime Minister at a high level meeting attended by senior police officials.

About 44.8 lakh people of 1500 panchayats under 89 blocks of the coastal districts have been affected due to the very severe cyclone Amphan which skirted the Odisha coast and made a land fall in Sundarbans in West Bengal on Wednesday leaving behind a trail of destruction.

