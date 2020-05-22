STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Returning from Gujarat, Odisha migrant dies in bus

The bus was stopped near Punjipathar by officials and police and Bhaskar’s body recovered from the vehicle.

Published: 22nd May 2020 09:39 AM

A group of migrants waits for transport after returning from Mumbai.

A group of migrants waits for transport after returning from Mumbai. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA/BERHAMPUR: A 57-year-old worker from Aska in Ganjam district reportedly died in a bus near Punjipathar in Lakhanpur block on Thursday. He was returning along with other migrant workers from Gujarat.

It is unclear whether the man Bhaskar Nahak died of complications relating to Covid-19. As Bhaskar suddenly collapsed and breathed his last in the bus, his co-passengers immediately informed Aska BDO and Ganjam Collector of his death.

The bus was stopped near Punjipathar by officials and police and Bhaskar’s body recovered from the vehicle. His body was cremated with the permission of Ganjam Collector in the presence of his family members.The bus left with the rest of the passengers after the last rites of Bhaskar were performed.  

Meanwhile, four more persons tested positive for the virus on the day in the district taking the tally to 317. The district also recorded the death of a person due to the disease. The victim was from Kabisuryanagar and had returned from Surat.

At the same time, 22 patients were discharged from the Covid hospital at Sitalpalli. Amid the gloom, a woman who had returned from Surat and was admitted to the Sitalpalli Covid hospital gave birth to a baby boy. She was admitted to the facility five days back.

Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
For representational purposes
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
