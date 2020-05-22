STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Snana Purnima on June 5 amid coronavirus curbs

However, no  decision has yet been taken on allowing people to gather outside the temple to witness the ritualistic bathing ceremony of the holy Trinity before the Rath Yatra on June 23.

Published: 22nd May 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Jagannath temple

Jagannath temple (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: The Deba Snana Purnima ritual of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra will be observed on June 5 with participation of a minimum number of servitors and strict adherence to social  distancing norms. This was decided at a meeting of the Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath temple Dr Krishan Kumar and representatives of 10 Nijogs of the temple and district administration officials here on Thursday.

However, no  decision has yet been taken on allowing people to gather outside the temple to witness the ritualistic bathing ceremony of the holy Trinity before the Rath Yatra on June 23. Kumar told mediapersons said the rituals will be carried out in accordance with the social distancing norms. Daitas and other servitors have been asked to furnish a list of participants in the Pahandi and bathing rituals by May 25. Swab tests for Covid-19 would be conducted on servitors participating in the rituals.

On Snana Purnima, the deities will be brought out of the sanctum sanctorum in Pahandi (procession) by servitors and taken to the Snana Mandap, an elevated platform in the temple’s eastern side overlooking the Grand Road, where the bathing rituals, Cherrapahanra and Gajanan Besha will be performed. No devotee would be allowed into the temple on the day but servitors can use all the four temple gates. “A sub-committee under the chairmanship of the Collector Balwant Singh was formed to chalk out modalities” Kumar said.

Badagrahi(chief servitor) of Devi Subhadra, Ramchandra Dasmohaptra welcomed the decision and said they would immediately send the list of Daita and Suar Nijog servitors. As per temple norms, servitors of these two Nijogs conduct the Pahandi. “We have suggested the temple administration to allow servitors to pull the chariots on Rath Yatra day along with policemen till Gundicha temple in accordance of the Covid-19 guidelines”, he said.

Meanwhile, swab samples of servitors and carpenters working in the Ratha Khala were found negative for Covid-19, Collector Singh said. As per the tradition, Daita servitors enter the temple a day before Snana Purnima and take charge of the rituals from the regular priests. After placing the deities on the altar at Snana Mandap, Pujapanda, Singhari and  Garabadu servitors will bathe the Trinity with 108 pitchers of aromatic water and dress them in Gajanan Besha. Late in the night, the deities will be escorted to Anasar Ghar(sick room) and recline in beds supposedly suffering from fever due to the elaborate bath.

During these 14 days of Anasar, they will be put on fruit diet while temple physician would treat them. The deities appear in youthful vigour for devotees a day prior to the Rath Yatra. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lord Jagannath Snana Purnima ritual Odisha
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp