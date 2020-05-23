STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brothers kill mother over KALIA scheme money in Odisha

On Thursday evening, Rabi and Rajkishore demanded some cash from the assistance money from their mother in absence of Bishu who had gone to the market.

Published: 23rd May 2020 08:25 AM

Policemen record statement of villagers at Talasahi in Bangiriposi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a shocking incident, two brothers beat their mother to death after she refused to give them assistance money received under the Government’s KALIA scheme at Satavaya’s Talasahi within Bangiriposi police limits here on Thursday evening. She was identified as 55-year-old Tulsi Singh. Her two sons, Rabi Singh (25) and Rajkishore Singh (23) have been arrested. Bangiriposi IIC Dayanidhi Das said Tulsi’s Bishu, a farmer, had received financial assistance of `10,000 under KALIA scheme recently. He had given the money to Tulsi to keep it for later use in farming activities.

On Thursday evening, Rabi and Rajkishore demanded some cash from the assistance money from their mother in absence of Bishu who had gone to the market. However, Tulsi refused to entertain their demand as she knew that her sons are drunkards and would spend the money on liquor. This infuriated the brothers who, in a fit of rage, started to assault their mother with a broken branch from the nearby tree. The accused mercilessly thrashed Tulsi in presence of their youngest brother Munna who was unable to come to his mother’s rescue. The beating stopped after neighbours rushed to the house.

Though Tulsi suffered injuries, both external and internal, no one took her to the hospital. While the accused went away immediately after the incident, the neighbours too returned to their respective homes. When Bishu came home in the night, he found Tulsi sleeping. Though he got to know about the incident from Munna, he decided not to disturb his wife’s sleep.

He then took dinner and went to sleep. The next morning, Tulsi was found dead On being informed, police rushed to spot and seized the body. Rabi and Rajkishore were also arrested. The IIC said a case was registered under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC. While Tulsi’s body was sent to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital for autopsy, the two accused will be produced in court on Saturday. Das said it is suspected that the woman died of the injury she sustained on her head due to the beating. However, the exact cause of her death will be ascertained after the autopsy report is out. Further investigation is on, he added.

