Odisha's Gangadhar Meher University  to end recruitment drive by July

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Recruitment for appointment of faculty members at Gangadhar Meher University (GMU), which was stalled due to the nation-wide lockdown, will resume soon and is expected to conclude by July.



Commencing in October last year, the earlier deadline for recruitment of 144 teachers to 23 departments was in April. By March, as many as 113 candidates had been shortlisted for 18 departments.

But with the COVID-19 outbreak, the university decided to keep the hiring process on hold. Currently, 59 posts are lying vacant. GMU Vice-Chancellor Atanu Pati said the appointment process is likely to get over by first week of July.



However, the dates for interview are yet to be finalised, he said. Official sources informed that the last date for applying for the posts online is May 29 and last date of receiving the hard copy is June 3. However, the candidates who had applied previously, need not apply again.