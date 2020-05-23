Said to have come in contact with 60 people, COVID-19 positive local big concern for Kalahandi admin

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: While Kalahandi district battles with an increase in COVID cases fuelled by migrant returnees, one local case has become a cause of greater concern for the administration.



The woman service provider attached with the Basantapada temporary medical centre (TMC) under Lanjigarh block, who tested positive on May 20, is giving headache to the administration as she is stated to have come in contact with at least 60 people.



Her contacts include villagers and Government officials. A resident of Bundel village, she had also attended a Government training programme on Wednesday.

Chief District Medical Officer Dr Jagulal Agarwal said that swab samples of all the persons she came in contact with have been sent for tests and till the reports arrive, they will be kept under institutional quarantine. He appealed locals not to panic as places that she visited are being sanitised.



On Thursday, Bundel village under Basantpada gram panchayat of Lanjigarh block was declared containment zone and seven other villages under the gram panchayat notified as buffer zone.



The buffer zone villages are Bandhaguda, Basantapada, Kansari, Kothduar, Dengsargi, Rengopali, and Sindhibaheli.