21 Shramik trains to reach Odisha today  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 21 Shramik special trains are expected to reach Odisha on Sunday. So far, 71 trains, including five on Saturday, carrying migrants have arrived in the State. The trains will carry migrants from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, New Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Goa. Balangir will receive one each train from Coimbatore, Vizag and Kazipet, Bhadrak to receive one each from Coimbatore and Hyderabad and Balasore will get arrival of migrants from Pune and Hyderabad. Similarly, trains will come from Bangalore and Hyderabad to Khurda Road, Surat to Jagannathpur, Hyderabad to Cuttack, Borivali to Ganjam, Gandhidham to Nergundi, Kazipet to Angul, Karmali (Goa) to Bhawanipatna and Mahbubnagar, Kazipet and Hyderabad to Nuapada Road.