5 trucks sink in Baitarani

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: As many as five Hywa trucks, allegedly engaged in illegal sand lifting, sunk in the Baitarani river near Panikoili late on Friday night. The incident took place in Lingeswar ghat area within Panikoili police station limits. The trucks were being loaded with sand lifted illegally from the river bed when water was suddenly released from the local check dam resulting in flooding.

Even as the trucks and a few sand loading machines sunk in the river, the drivers and helpers managed to escape from the vehicles. A revenue official said Lingeswar ghat was not auctioned for sand mining this year owing to the lockdown. Panikoili IIC AK Jena said he did not have any information on sand mining at the ghat and the incident will be investigated.