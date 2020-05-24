Amphan-hit try to rebuild houses, lives in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Four days past the cyclone Amphan that caused extensive damage in the coastal pockets of the district, people are struggling to start their lives afresh. With a large number of houses flattened across Mahakalapada, Rajnagar, Aul and Rajkanika blocks, shortage of polythene, bamboo, straw and other building materials has posed a huge challenge for the people to rebuild their homes.

On Saturday, Hari Mandal of Lunagheri village in Mahakalpada was seen rummaging through the debris of his house to salvage any article of use before starting work on rebuilding it. Like Mandal, many others across seaside pockets were in a hurry to get back their houses so that their families could find proper shelter.

“We have lost everything in the cyclone as our six roomed thatched house was damaged in the cyclone. Now I am planning to start life afresh. I need 150 pieces of bamboos to repair my damaged house but they are not available. It is necessary for me to rebuild the house before the arrival of monsoon in June,” said Manas Nayak of Magarakandha village under Rajnagar block.

District emergency officer Sambeet Satapathy said 1,592 villages and 41 wards in two civic bodies with a population of 15.22 lakh were hit by the cyclone in the district. The cyclone also hit vegetable farmers in the district. Crops like radish, cabbage, cauliflower, pumpkin, ladies finger and beans, cultivated on large tracts of land were destroyed in incessant rains. This has resulted in a steep rise in the price of vegetables.