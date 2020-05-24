Focus on swab collection in Nuapada

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Even as the district has been witnessing a rise in return of migrant workers, the focus is now on expediting collection of swab samples.

As many as 7,402 migrants have returned to the district as on Thursday and a total of 1,000 samples collected for testing by the health officials.

While it is not possible to test every returnee, samples are being collected randomly from temporary medical centres (TMCs) across five blocks of the district. Mobile health teams have been formed to visit each block and collect samples from the TMCs. Of the total 1,000 samples, reports of 418 have tested negative. The reports of the rest 582 samples are yet to be received.