STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Fourteen-day home quarantine compulsory for returnees in Odisha

In rural areas, seven-day institutional and seven-day home quarantine while in urban areas, the 14-day home quarantine will be compulsory, said Government of Odisha.

Published: 24th May 2020 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Quarantine centre

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: After Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) relaxation to recommence scheduled domestic flights and further normal train operations being partially restored from June 1st, Odisha Government on Sunday made 14-day quarantine mandatory for the returnees in the State. In rural areas, seven-day institutional and seven-day home quarantine while in urban areas, the 14-day home quarantine will be compulsory, said Government of Odisha.

The quarantine period for the returnee to the State will be limited to 14 days, this will be implemented by local authorities i.e. District Collectors.

Returnee in rural areas will undergo seven days of mandatory institutional quarantine, post which asymptomatic returnee will be discharged to undergo home quarantine for a further period of seven days.

READ| Official goof-up lands railway official in quarantine centre for an entire night

The local authorities find it necessary for reasons related to containment of COVID-19 and to prevent the spread of infection, they may extend the period of institutional quarantine of the returnee, In case during the quarantine the person develops symptoms requiring medical attention, he/ she may be shifted to COVID Care Centre/ COVID Hospital.

Every person on return from outside Odisha shall have to compulsorily stay in home quarantine for a period of 14 days, observing guidelines issued by H&FW Dept., Govt. of Odisha. If the returnee does not have proper quarantine facility at home, he/she will undergo institutional/ paid quarantine for the duration as directed by the local authorities."

Following activities will also be permitted with restrictions, except in the Containment Zones: Inter-State movement of passenger vehicles and buses, with mutual consent of the State Governments UTs involved.

Intra-State movement of two-wheelers, private vehicles, official vehicles, taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber etc.). Four wheelers and Auto Rickshaws are allowed with up to 2 passengers apart from the driver.

Intra-State Buses, Other Passenger vehicles and City Buses are allowed to operate up to a sitting capacity of the vehicle.

Intra-State trains are allowed to operate following the SOP of MHA and Indian Railways.

Movement of Public Transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc.) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals/ stands/ stops are allowed round the clock, for facilitating the movement of passengers by air, rail and road.

All passengers travelling across the State by any mode of transport shall compulsorily wear face masks and persons with visible symptoms will not be permitted aboard.

The following categories of travellers will be exempted from mandatory quarantine in the State, upon arrival in Odisha: Government officials, professionals, businessmen or any other person travelling to Odisha on work and intending to exit within 72 hours.

Government officials, professionals, businessmen or any other person who have travelled from Odisha on work and are returning to the State within 72 hours of departure from Odisha.

Any returnee who has already undergone prescribed quarantine.

Fourteen days quarantine will be mandatory for the returnees in Odisha, seven-day compulsory institutional and seven-day home quarantine in rural areas and in urban areas 14 days compulsory Home quarantine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
home quarantine Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp