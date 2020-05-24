Garabadus to be tested for coronavirus before June 5 Rath Yatra: Sri Jagannath temple administration

By Express News Service

PURI: As the Snana Purnima ritual of the Holy Trinity, an integral part of the Rath Yatra, is scheduled to be held on June 5, the Sri Jagannath temple administration has decided to undertake Covid-19 tests for all the Garabadu servitors, who would conduct the traditional bath of the deities.

Around 172 servitors to be engaged in the conduct of Snana Purnima rituals will be tested before the festival, temple administrator PK Jena said on Saturday. The temple administration is subjecting every servitor, who would participate in rituals relating to Rath Yatra, to Covid tests. A few days back, the tests of carpenter servitors engaged in chariot construction for the Ratha Yatra, had come out negative.

The servitor bodies of the temple had in a recent meeting decided to conduct the ritual with presence of minimum servitors. The Garabadu Nijog was asked to submit a list of servitors to be engaged. The Garabadu servitors use 108 pitchers of aromatic water for bathing the Trinity as part of the ritual. On Saturday, a sensitisation camp on safety measures to be adopted during the ritual was held here.

Chief district medical officer Dr Nilakanth Mishra and his staff explained the servitors about the precautionary measures to be taken during conduct of rituals relating to Ratha Yatra. The huge canopies, erected along Badadanda near Singhadwar of the temple to provide relief to devotees from heat and rain, were dismantled on the day to pave way for the grand event.