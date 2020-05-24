Orissa HC stays OHRC order in police torture case

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has imposed an interim stay on the order passed by Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) recommending payment of compensation of Rs 50,000 to each of the two sisters who were victims of alleged torture inside Nayapalli police station in Bhubaneswar two years ago.

Acting on the petitions of the two victims, OHRC had awarded the compensation on February 26, 2020.

According to the Commission’s order, reports of official inquiries had concluded that the victims were brought to the police station, assaulted, harassed, abused with filthy language and forwarded to the court adding section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC arbitrarily and in a revengeful manner.

The reports indicated that departmental and criminal proceedings had been initiated against the erstwhile IIC Sangram Keshari Patnaik and two SIs - Sasmita Dhal and Minati Nayak of Nayapalli. Dhal had challenged the OHRC order in the High Court through a petition which was taken up for hearing through video conferencing on Thursday.

After a preliminary hearing, Justice Biswanath Rath issued notice to the State Government and OHRC on the question of admission of the petition and posted the matter to after eight weeks. Justice Rath issued the interim stay on the OHRC order till final outcome of the petition.