STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC stays OHRC order in police torture case

Dhal had challenged the OHRC order in the High Court through a petition which was taken up for hearing through video conferencing on Thursday.

Published: 24th May 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has imposed an interim stay on the order passed by Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) recommending payment of compensation of Rs 50,000 to each of the two sisters who were victims of alleged torture inside Nayapalli police station in Bhubaneswar two years ago.
Acting on the petitions of the two victims, OHRC had awarded the compensation on February 26, 2020. 

According to the Commission’s order, reports of official inquiries had concluded that the victims were brought to the police station, assaulted, harassed, abused with filthy language and forwarded to the court adding section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC arbitrarily and in a revengeful manner. 

The reports indicated that departmental and criminal proceedings had been initiated against the erstwhile IIC Sangram Keshari Patnaik and two SIs - Sasmita Dhal and Minati Nayak of Nayapalli. Dhal had challenged the OHRC order in the High Court through a petition which was taken up for hearing through video conferencing on Thursday.

After a preliminary hearing, Justice Biswanath Rath issued notice to the State Government and OHRC on the question of admission of the petition and posted the matter to after eight weeks. Justice Rath issued the interim stay on the OHRC order till final outcome of the petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Human Rights Commission
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp