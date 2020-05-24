STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT-BBS develops virtual platform for exams

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The IIT Bhubaneswar (IIT-BBS) has developed a virtual platform for holding online test that not only makes the examination process comprehensive but also addresses the issues educational institutions face while using similar applications available commercially.

“The commercial platforms have several limitations, including lack of robustness and reliability of invigilation and connection. Besides, they are restricted only for holding computer-based tests. However, the state-of-the-art platform developed by us can be used for holding all of types of examinations, including class tests and end-semester examination,” officials of the institute said. 

The system uses a virtual examination hall and invigilators, while its own teachers act as its proctors. The question paper distribution and answer sheet submission are also made online. These papers can be printed if required,” said IIT-BBS Director Prof RV Raja Kumar. He said the system uses two or more networks for reliability of connection and additional facility for proctoring and reliable invigilation. 

IIT Bhubaneswar
Coronavirus
