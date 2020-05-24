STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha seeks head count of migrants in other states

The State’s proposal was in response to the huge influx of migrants returning from different parts of the country amid the extended Covid-19 lockdown.

Published: 24th May 2020 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

migrants

Migrant workers (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With no data on migrant labourers working outside Odisha and the ‘one nation one card’ proving to be a big failure during crisis situation like Covid-19, the State has requested the Centre to set up a task force for proper head count of Odia people living in different states. The State’s proposal was in response to the huge influx of migrants returning from different parts of the country amid the extended Covid-19 lockdown.

The Union Government has asked the states to distribute free 5 kg rice/wheat per head every month to migrant/stranded labourers and one kg pulses per family per month for two months (May and June) who are not covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) or public distribution schemes of the State. The distribution of food grains is expected to be completed before June 15.

“We do not have shortage of rice. With a large number of people returning to the State everyday, it becomes difficult for local administration to arrange food grains for people who are not covered under food security programmes,” admits a senior officer of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department.

The State has already provisioned ration for additional 10 per cent of people over and above the beneficiaries covered under NFSA and other food security schemes of the State. The issue was raised by Food Supplies Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain during a meeting with Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday. Swain requested the Union Minister to make arrangements for free distribution of foodgrains as a relief to Odia migrants stranded in other states till they returned home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha migrant
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp