Odisha seeks head count of migrants in other states

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With no data on migrant labourers working outside Odisha and the ‘one nation one card’ proving to be a big failure during crisis situation like Covid-19, the State has requested the Centre to set up a task force for proper head count of Odia people living in different states. The State’s proposal was in response to the huge influx of migrants returning from different parts of the country amid the extended Covid-19 lockdown.

The Union Government has asked the states to distribute free 5 kg rice/wheat per head every month to migrant/stranded labourers and one kg pulses per family per month for two months (May and June) who are not covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) or public distribution schemes of the State. The distribution of food grains is expected to be completed before June 15.

“We do not have shortage of rice. With a large number of people returning to the State everyday, it becomes difficult for local administration to arrange food grains for people who are not covered under food security programmes,” admits a senior officer of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department.

The State has already provisioned ration for additional 10 per cent of people over and above the beneficiaries covered under NFSA and other food security schemes of the State. The issue was raised by Food Supplies Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain during a meeting with Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday. Swain requested the Union Minister to make arrangements for free distribution of foodgrains as a relief to Odia migrants stranded in other states till they returned home.