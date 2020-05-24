STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Shramik special surprise entry to Rourkela  

Local railway authorities were in for a surprise when a Gorakhpur-bound Shramik Special train from Mumbai chugged in to Jharsuguda and Rourkela stations on Saturday morning. 

Published: 24th May 2020 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Shramik Special train

Image of a Shramik Special train used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Local railway authorities were in for a surprise when a Gorakhpur-bound Shramik Special train from Mumbai chugged into Jharsuguda and Rourkela stations on Saturday morning. The SER had no clear explanation as to how it happened and it was not immediately clear if the train wrongly passed through Rourkela or it was a planned route diversion. It had no prior information about change of route of the train.

SER sources informed that after leaving Mumbai on May 21, the train changed course taking the Howrah-Mumbai route via Bilaspur and briefly halted at Jharsuguda and Rourkela stations for change of crew and taking water respectively. At about 8.30 am it left Rourkela for Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh via Bihar’s Hatia-Dhanbad-Mokama-Chhapra-Siwan.  

The usual route of the train should have been via Jalgoan-Bhusaval-Khandwa-Itarsi-Jabalpur-Manikpur-Mugalsarai. Chakardharpur-based Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of SER Manish Pathak said against usual running of about 12 trains via Rourkela, the SER is getting 20 diverted trains due to congestion on the routes of Central Railway and North Central Railway. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shramik Special
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp