State to pay Rs 5.5 crore to Railways for migrants travel

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has decided to sanction `5.5 crore to Indian Railways towards travel expenditure of migrant workers belonging to the State and stranded in different parts of the country during the lockdown.

Announcing this, Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said on Saturday the funds will be released from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). “Migrants now can travel back to the state free of cost,” he said.

So far, 2,37,698 migrant workers have returned to Odisha since May 3 by trains, buses and other vehicles. As many as 71 special Shramik trains have reached Odisha with migrant workers by May 22. Besides, 21 special trains will leave for Odisha from different states on Saturday.

On resumption of bus services, the Minister said the Centre has asked the states to take a decision on this keeping in view the prevailing situation. He said the State Government will soon have a discussion with Private Bus Owners’ Association in this regard. As Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) has only around 500 buses, private buses should start plying for the convenience of the people, he said. ENS