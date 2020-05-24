Titlagarh hottest at 45.5 degrees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With mercury breaching 41 degree Celsius in 12 districts, the IMD on Saturday sounded heatwave alert for Odisha till May 27. At 45.5 degree Celsius Titlagarh was hottest for second consecutive day. Other places that recorded above 40 degrees are Bhawanipatna (44.2), Talcher (43.8), Balangir (43.5), Malkangiri (43), Sambalpur (42.6), Boudh (42.5), Jharsuguda, Hirakud and Sonepur (all 42.2), Paralakhemundi (42), Phulbani (41.4) and Angul (41.2). The temperature in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar remained 35.4 degree Celsius.

IMD officials said the day temperature is expected to increase by 3 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours and there will not be any major change in it after that. The maximum temperature is likely to be above 40 degree Celsius in interior Odisha. The districts to be affected by the heatwave are Balangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Boudh and Angul. Accordingly, the met officials have suggested the State Government to take required measures.

The IMD has also warned that moderate thundershower may also occur in parts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and other districts during this period.