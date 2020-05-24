STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Titlagarh hottest at 45.5 degrees

With mercury breaching 41 degree Celsius in 12 districts, the IMD on Saturday sounded heatwave alert for Odisha till May 27. 

Published: 24th May 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Summer
By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With mercury breaching 41 degree Celsius in 12 districts, the IMD on Saturday sounded heatwave alert for Odisha till May 27. At 45.5 degree Celsius Titlagarh was hottest for second consecutive day. Other places that recorded above 40 degrees are Bhawanipatna (44.2), Talcher (43.8), Balangir (43.5), Malkangiri (43), Sambalpur (42.6), Boudh (42.5), Jharsuguda, Hirakud and Sonepur (all 42.2), Paralakhemundi (42), Phulbani (41.4) and Angul (41.2). The temperature in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar remained 35.4 degree Celsius.

IMD officials said the day temperature is expected to increase by 3 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours and there will not be any major change in it after that. The maximum temperature is likely to be above 40 degree Celsius in interior Odisha. The districts to be affected by the heatwave are Balangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Boudh and Angul. Accordingly, the met officials have suggested the State Government to take required measures.

The IMD has also warned that moderate thundershower may also occur in parts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and other districts during this period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha summer
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp