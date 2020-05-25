2.55 lakh migrants back in Odisha in 101 Shramik trains

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More than 2.55 lakh migrant workers were ferried to Odisha in 101 Shramik Special trains from different parts of the country between May 3 and 24. According to a release by East Coast Railway (ECoR), nearly 48 trains of the 101 were from Gujarat. Maximum trains originated from Surat station bringing back nearly one lakh migrant workers to the State, mostly Ganjam district.

Migrants also came in 16 trains from Telangana, eight each from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, five from Karnataka, three from Kerala and one from New Delhi. Apart from this, 14 Special Shramik Trains have left for Odisha on Sunday, of which two trains are from Tamil Nadu, three from Hyderabad, six from Surat, two from Bengaluru and one from Namburu in Andhra Pradesh.

Official sources said 17,706 stranded Odia people returned to the State on Sunday. The State Government has readied 16,586 temporary medical centres in 6,798 panchayats with 7,29,095 beds to provide Covid-19 health services in rural areas.