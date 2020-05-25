STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

2.55 lakh migrants back in Odisha in 101 Shramik trains

More than 2.55 lakh migrant workers were ferried to Odisha in 101 Shramik Special trains from different parts of the country between May 3 and 24.

Published: 25th May 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

1200 labourers of Chhattisgarh working in 13 districts of Odisha are on their way to Chhattisgarh in a special train leaving from Bhubaneswar new railway station organised by Khurda district administration.

1200 labourers of Chhattisgarh working in 13 districts of Odisha are on their way to Chhattisgarh in a special train leaving from Bhubaneswar new railway station organised by Khurda district administration. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  More than 2.55 lakh migrant workers were ferried to Odisha in 101 Shramik Special trains from different parts of the country between May 3 and 24. According to a release by East Coast Railway (ECoR), nearly 48 trains of the 101 were from Gujarat. Maximum trains originated from Surat station bringing back nearly one lakh migrant workers to the State, mostly Ganjam district.

Migrants also came in 16 trains from Telangana, eight each from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, five from Karnataka, three from Kerala and one from New Delhi. Apart from this, 14 Special Shramik Trains have left for Odisha on Sunday, of which two trains are from Tamil Nadu, three from Hyderabad, six from Surat, two from Bengaluru and one from Namburu in Andhra Pradesh.

Official sources said 17,706 stranded Odia people returned to the State on Sunday. The State Government has readied 16,586 temporary medical centres in 6,798 panchayats with 7,29,095 beds to provide Covid-19 health services in rural areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Shramik Special trains migrant workers
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp