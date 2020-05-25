STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Das meets Pangi, sets rumour mills running

Das went to the Pangi’s official residence at Koraput and had discussions with him for about half an hour.

Published: 25th May 2020 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Pranab Prakash Das relaxes on a swing while interacting with party workers | Express

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the visit of the ruling BJD’s organising secretary Pranab Praksh Das to the district and meeting former MP and BJP leader Jayram Pangi has fuelled rumour mills.
Das, who arrived in Koraput on Saturday, met Pangi in the night, fuelling speculations that the latter may be inducted in BJD again. Pangi was suspended from BJD for anti-party activities in 2017 following which he joined BJP and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 from Koraput.

Das went to the Pangi’s official residence at Koraput and had discussions with him for about half an hour. Das was accompanied by party observer for Koraput Chandra Sarathi Behera and district BJD president Ishwar Chandra Panigrahi. The visit has raised many eyebrows with political pundits anticipating that Pangi may be brought back to the BJD fold. However, Pangi said Das’ visit to his official residence was personal and not political.

On a two-day visit to review the party’s organisation, Das also held series of meetings with office bearers of different wings of BJD and MLAs of the four Assembly segments at the Special Circuit House. Well-placed sources said it was decided that Das will directly look after the activities of the district BJD’s women, youth and student wings while local leaders will not interfere in the affairs.

Das asked Kotpad MLA and State Textiles Minister Padmini Dian to go the grassroots and address the problems faced by people. Expressing displeasure over the lack of coordination among the party’s old guard and new faces, he directed young MLAs of Laxmipur, Koraput and Pottangi to heed advice of senior leaders and participate in pro-people activities.

While Koraput MLA Raghuram Padal was advised to coordinate with his predecessor Raghuram Machha while visiting areas under his constituency, Laxmipur legislator Prabhu Jani was directed to take into confidence senior leaders who helped strengthen the party’s base in the district. This apart, Das advised former minister Rabinarayan Nanda to stay at Bhubaneswar and his wife Indira Nanda to manage the affairs in Jeypore Assembly constituency. The top BJD leader also visited Malkangiri district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp