Das meets Pangi, sets rumour mills running

KORAPUT: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the visit of the ruling BJD’s organising secretary Pranab Praksh Das to the district and meeting former MP and BJP leader Jayram Pangi has fuelled rumour mills.

Das, who arrived in Koraput on Saturday, met Pangi in the night, fuelling speculations that the latter may be inducted in BJD again. Pangi was suspended from BJD for anti-party activities in 2017 following which he joined BJP and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 from Koraput.

Das went to the Pangi’s official residence at Koraput and had discussions with him for about half an hour. Das was accompanied by party observer for Koraput Chandra Sarathi Behera and district BJD president Ishwar Chandra Panigrahi. The visit has raised many eyebrows with political pundits anticipating that Pangi may be brought back to the BJD fold. However, Pangi said Das’ visit to his official residence was personal and not political.

On a two-day visit to review the party’s organisation, Das also held series of meetings with office bearers of different wings of BJD and MLAs of the four Assembly segments at the Special Circuit House. Well-placed sources said it was decided that Das will directly look after the activities of the district BJD’s women, youth and student wings while local leaders will not interfere in the affairs.

Das asked Kotpad MLA and State Textiles Minister Padmini Dian to go the grassroots and address the problems faced by people. Expressing displeasure over the lack of coordination among the party’s old guard and new faces, he directed young MLAs of Laxmipur, Koraput and Pottangi to heed advice of senior leaders and participate in pro-people activities.

While Koraput MLA Raghuram Padal was advised to coordinate with his predecessor Raghuram Machha while visiting areas under his constituency, Laxmipur legislator Prabhu Jani was directed to take into confidence senior leaders who helped strengthen the party’s base in the district. This apart, Das advised former minister Rabinarayan Nanda to stay at Bhubaneswar and his wife Indira Nanda to manage the affairs in Jeypore Assembly constituency. The top BJD leader also visited Malkangiri district.