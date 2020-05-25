STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In operation reboot, Odisha softens quarantine norms

In case, the quarantinee develops symptoms requiring medical attention, he/she will have to be shifted to a Covid care centre or Covid Hospital.

The quarantined people perform yoga at Yatri Niwas centre in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Keen to get back to business and shake-off the lockdown-induced inertia, Odisha Government on Sunday announced a slew of relaxations on travel along with modification of quarantine norms for travellers to and from the State. While allowing resumption of inter-state flight and trains, the State Government also waived of restrictions on running of intra-state bus, train and cabs with effect from Monday. The buses and trains can operate with full capacity.

Opening up the travel sector, the Government seems to have lowered its guard by exempting officials, professionals, businessmen or any other person travelling to or from Odisha and returning after 72 hours from the mandatory 21 day quarantine period.Official sources said that the decision has been taken to reinvigorate business, economic and other activities for the much-needed revival of different sectors that have been severely hit by the extended nationwide lockdown. 

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena said, returnees in rural areas will have to undergo seven day mandatory institutional quarantine. Therafter, asymptomatic persons will be discharged to undergo home quarantine for a further period of seven days. He, however, maintained that the local authorities may extend the period of institutional quarantine of returnees if they find it necessary for reasons related to containment of Covid-19 and to prevent spread of infection.

In case, the quarantinee develops symptoms requiring medical attention, he/she will have to be shifted to a Covid care centre or Covid Hospital. In urban areas, every person on return from outside Odisha will have to compulsorily stay in home quarantine for 14 days observing guidelines issued by the Health and Family Welfare department. However, if the returnee does not have quarantine facility at home, he/she will have to institutional or paid quarantine for a period as decided by the local authorities.

In operation reboot, Odisha softens quarantine norms

In further relaxation of the lockdown provisions, the Government also decided to allow inter-district movement of two wheelers, private vehicles, official vehicles, taxis (including cabs like Ola and Uber). 
Besides, four wheelers and auto rickshaws will also be allowed with up to two passengers apart from the driver. Intra-state buses, other passenger vehicles and city buses will be allowed to operate with full sitting capacity, the SRC said in a notification.  

He added that intra-state trains will be also be given permission to operate following the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Indian Railways. All passengers travelling across the State by any mode transport will have to compulsorily wear face masks. Persons with visible symptoms will, however, not be allowed to travel. The Government on Sunday also opened up several parks in the Capital city of Bhubaneswar but ordered strict maintenance of social distancing, mandatory masks and other precautions. 
 

