Odisha sweats, orange alert for 10 districts

With mercury soaring past 40 degree Celsius in many parts of Odisha for the third consecutive day, the weather office on Sunday issued orange alert for 10 districts. 

Published: 25th May 2020 09:45 AM

Sun, heat, heatwave

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With mercury soaring past 40 degree Celsius in many parts of Odisha for the third consecutive day, the weather office on Sunday issued orange alert for 10 districts.  The alert is issued when heat wave is expected to continue for more than four days or a severe stretch of hot days persists for more than two days. 

The India Meteorological Department said, heat wave will continue in Balangir, Kalahandi, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Malkangiri and Sambalpur on Monday. These districts, however, may experience severe heat wave conditions for three days from May 26 to 28, it said. 

Director of IMD, Odisha HR Biswas said, flow of dry and warm air from Central India is fuelling the hot conditions and heat wave is likely to prevail in parts of Odisha for next five days due to this.“This is a common phenomenon prior to arrival of monsoon. Though weather pattern may change next week, dry and hot weather in Central parts of the State is likely to continue,” Biswas said. 

However, coastal districts may get some relief as day temperature will remain relatively low due to southerly winds. There is also possibility of thunderstorm in South Odisha districts during this period which may provide some respite. The IMD bulletin said 14 met stations in the State recorded temperature of 40 degree Celsius and above on Sunday. At 45.8 degree Celsius, Titlagarh continued to be the hottest for third consecutive day. 

