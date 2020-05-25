Panic as seawater enters cyclone-hit villages in Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Ingress of sea water to seaside villages of Dhinkia, Nuagaon and other panchayats in Erasama block during cyclone Amphan has the residents worried. State Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das and Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra on Sunday visited the affected spots separately to take stock of the situation. The residents asked them to construct stone embankments to restrict entry of tidal waves to their villages.

Two firms-Bose Calis Dredging Corporation and Dharitri Dredging Corporation had undertaken dredging and reclamation works to pave way for expansion of IOCL’s refinery around 15 years back. However, the firms did not pay heed to the suggestion of National Institute of Oceanography to undertake dredging within eight km of Jatadhari river mouth. The firms had lifted sand from the shore instead of the middle of the sea. Sand meant to protect the villages from ingress of sea water was eroded during dredging posing a grave risk to the villagers.

More than 4,000 acre land has been eroded due to ingress of sea water in the area. Besides, a breach has developed in the middle of the road connecting Dhinkia to Sandhakuda. Sarpanch of Dhinkia gram panchayat Kishore Chandra Parida said Das, during his visit to the area, asked the villagers to submit a proposal for construction of embankment to address the issue.