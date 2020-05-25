STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Quarantine to home and back after entry barred

The State Government’s decision to discharge migrant workers from temporary medical camps (TMCs) after they test negative and send them to ‘home quarantine’ has left many in distress. 

Published: 25th May 2020 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Quarantined people waiting at Eranja Primary School gate to receive food from family members in Niali I Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State Government’s decision to discharge migrant workers from temporary medical camps (TMCs) after they test negative and send them to ‘home quarantine’ has left many in distress. 
With family members disallowing their entry, some migrants have returned to their quarantine centres, while others continue to lead a miserable life by isolating themselves in abandoned houses in their villages.

As many as 48 migrants who had returned from different outside states were quarantined at Ahemmad Bux High School in Nischintakoili block. After four days, their throat swabs were drawn and sent for examination. When the results came three days later, only one person tested positive.
After staying for seven days, the migrants who had tested negative for COVID-19 were discharged from the TMC on May 19, just a day before cyclone Amphan blew by the State. They were advised to go for home quarantine. However, seven of them returned to the TMC as their family members had allegedly refused them entry.

“Due to lack of facilities, the seven migrant workers faced difficulties in isolating themselves at their homes. They returned and requested us to accommodate them at the TMC following which we allowed them to stay in the institutional facilities,” said Nischintakoili BDO Karnadev Samaddar. Similarly, after undergoing quarantine for 10 days at the TMC set up on the premises of RK Engineering College in Niali, 12 migrants who tested negative for Covid-19 were discharged on May 19 at 5 pm and advised home quarantine for another 11 days.

Here too, their family members and neighbours did not allow them to enter their houses and they were reportedly compelled to stay in abandoned houses in their locality. “Though the migrants urged the block administration not to release them citing Government’s instruction not to go out during the cyclone, the BDO turned a deaf ear and forcefully discharged them. Now they sare staying in abandoned houses in their villages,” said panchayat samiti member of Eranja panchayat Manoj Mohapatra who also filed an FIR in this regard against Niali BDO with Niali police station.

The Panchayat Raj department had issued letter to all BDOs instructing them to discharge those persons who test negative for COVID-19 and have mild symptoms or no symptoms for home quarantine for the remaining period of 28 days from the date of their arrival in Odisha. However, most migrant workers lack adequate number of rooms and basic facilities like additional tube well, toilets which makes it difficult on their part to keep themselves isolated in their homes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp