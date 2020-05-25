Two more districts affected, COVID-19 cases surge to 1335

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 66 more testing positive for Covid-19 in 14 districts in the last 24 hours, the number of total cases swelled to 1,335 in Odisha. Of the new cases, 59 are from quarantine centers, four from home quarantine zone and three are local contacts. Health department sources said highest of 16 cases have been reported from Puri, followed by 13 from Nayagarh, eight from Ganjam, seven from Balangir, five from Angul, four from Sundargarh, three from Khurda, two each from Cuttack, Kalahandi and Malkangiri and one each from Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Nuapada and Bargarh.

Of the 16 cases in Puri, 11 had returned from Surat, three from West Bengal and one from Tamil Nadu. Among the three affected persons in Khurda, two are Telangana returnees and one from Bhubaneswar was in home quarantine. The positive cases in Nayagarh are all from quarantine centres. While nine of them had returned from Surat, four had come back from Andhra Pradesh. Among the six affected persons in Angul, two each are Maharashtra and Surat returnees and one is a helper of a bus from Maharashtra.

While all two cases in Cuttack are returnees from Gujarat, except two in Ganjam, the rest are from quarantine zones. Of the seven cases in Balangir, three had returned from Maharashtra, one each from AP, Chhattisgarh and New Delhi. Similarly, two of the four cases in Sundargarh are from Maharashtra, one each from Tamil Nadu and WB. All two cases in Malkangiri are returnees from Tamil Nadu. Two in Kalahandi are Bengal returnees.

Nuapada and Bargarh districts reported Covid cases for the first time and both are imported. With the two additions, the virus has now spread to 28 districts in the State barring Sonepur and Rayagada. After 53 more Covid-19 patients, included 30 from Ganjam, 18 from Jajpur, three from Khurda and two from Keonjhar, recovered, the number of active cases stands at 778.

As many as 549 persons have been recovered and discharged from the hospitals. With 5,388 tests in the last 24 hours, the State has so far tested 1,23,834 samples so far. Meanwhile, the testing has been started at Bhima Bhoi Medical College at Balangir and a testing laboratory has been inaugurated at SLNMCH, Koraput. Tests will be conducted by True-nat machine.