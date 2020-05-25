Village youth misbehave with ASHA worker in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Workers engaged in spreading message on Covid-19 norms like social distancing, continue to face hostile conditions in their villages. A group of youth hurled abuses at an ASHA worker of Gaja Amba village under Dhusuria panchayat in Athagarh block when she requested them to maintain social distancing.

On May 17, the 30-year-old ASHA worker Anjali Pradhan spotted 10 to 12 youths playing cards huddled together near a shop in front of her house. When she advised them to maintain social distance, the youth led by Subhendu Pradhan hurled abuses and passed lewd comments besides threatening to beat her with shoes. The other youth also joined him and allegedly outraged her modesty in full public glare.

The matter was heard at village meeting the same night but could not be settled. Next day the accused youth started invading her privacy while she was at home and when she protested, they threatened her with dire consequence. On May 19, Pradhan filed an FIR through Dhusuria panchayat Sarpanch in Khuntuni police station.

However, no action has yet been initiated by police though the Sarpanch Jogi Nath Behera, empowered with Collector power, had forwarded the FIR terming it to be a sensitive case and recommended stringent action against accused. Khuntuni IIC said basing on the FIR, a case has been registered under Section 294/506 of IPC and chargesheet is being prepared.