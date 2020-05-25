STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Village youth misbehave with ASHA worker in Odisha

Workers engaged in spreading message on Covid-19 norms like social distancing, continue to face hostile conditions in their villages.

Published: 25th May 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Crime against women

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Workers engaged in spreading message on Covid-19 norms like social distancing, continue to face hostile conditions in their villages. A group of youth hurled abuses at an ASHA worker of Gaja Amba village under Dhusuria panchayat in Athagarh block when she requested them to maintain social distancing.

On May 17, the 30-year-old ASHA worker Anjali Pradhan spotted 10 to 12 youths playing cards huddled together near a shop in front of her house. When she advised them to maintain social distance, the youth led by Subhendu Pradhan hurled abuses and passed lewd comments besides threatening to beat her with shoes. The other youth also joined him and allegedly outraged her modesty in full public glare.

The matter was heard at village meeting the same night but could not be settled. Next day the accused youth started invading her privacy while she was at home and when she protested, they threatened her with dire consequence. On May 19, Pradhan filed an FIR through Dhusuria panchayat Sarpanch in Khuntuni police station.

However, no action has yet been initiated by police though the Sarpanch Jogi Nath Behera, empowered with Collector power, had forwarded the FIR terming it to be a sensitive case and recommended stringent action against accused. Khuntuni IIC said basing on the FIR, a case has been registered under Section 294/506 of IPC and chargesheet is being prepared.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Odisha ASHA worker
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp