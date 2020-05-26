STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

150 Daitas chosen for Pahandi Holy Trinities' 'Snana Purnima' in Odisha

President of the Nijog, Rabindra Dasmahapatra said all members of the Nijog are under home quarantine and would undergo Covid-19 test before participating in the rituals.

Published: 26th May 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Pahandi (ceremonial procession) of Lord Balabhadra. (EPS|Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

PURI:  The ceremonial Pahandi (procession) of  the Holy Trinity for Snana Purnima on June 5 will be conducted by 150 Daita servitors.

While 60 Daitas will bring Lord Jagannath in Pahandi from Ratna Simhasana to Snana Bedi, 50 servitors would carry out the procession of Lord Balabhadra, 30 for Devi Subhadra and 10 Daitas will be engaged in Pahandi of Lord Sudarshan.

Last week, the temple administration had decided to observe Snana Purnima with involvement of minimum number of servitors and asked the Daitapati Nijog to select the servitors who would participate in Pahandi. The Nijog submitted names of the servitors on Monday.

President of the Nijog, Rabindra Dasmahapatra said all members of the Nijog are under home quarantine and would undergo Covid-19 test before participating in the rituals.

Dasmahapatra has urged the district administration to allow devotees to witness the ‘Hati Besha’ of the Trinity from the Badadanda while maintaining social distancing norm.

Earlier, the Garabadu Nijog had furnished a list of 172 members to participate in the bathing ritual. These servitors will draw 108 pitchers of holy water from the temple well to be used for bathing the deities.
Meanwhile, DGP Abhay visited Puri on Monday to review police arrangements in containment zones and other areas for implementation of Covid-19 norms. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
snana purnima Pahandi Lord Balabhadra
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp