150 Daitas chosen for Pahandi Holy Trinities' 'Snana Purnima' in Odisha

By Express News Service

PURI: The ceremonial Pahandi (procession) of the Holy Trinity for Snana Purnima on June 5 will be conducted by 150 Daita servitors.

While 60 Daitas will bring Lord Jagannath in Pahandi from Ratna Simhasana to Snana Bedi, 50 servitors would carry out the procession of Lord Balabhadra, 30 for Devi Subhadra and 10 Daitas will be engaged in Pahandi of Lord Sudarshan.

Last week, the temple administration had decided to observe Snana Purnima with involvement of minimum number of servitors and asked the Daitapati Nijog to select the servitors who would participate in Pahandi. The Nijog submitted names of the servitors on Monday.

President of the Nijog, Rabindra Dasmahapatra said all members of the Nijog are under home quarantine and would undergo Covid-19 test before participating in the rituals.

Dasmahapatra has urged the district administration to allow devotees to witness the ‘Hati Besha’ of the Trinity from the Badadanda while maintaining social distancing norm.

Earlier, the Garabadu Nijog had furnished a list of 172 members to participate in the bathing ritual. These servitors will draw 108 pitchers of holy water from the temple well to be used for bathing the deities.

Meanwhile, DGP Abhay visited Puri on Monday to review police arrangements in containment zones and other areas for implementation of Covid-19 norms.